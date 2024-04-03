Cleantech & Real Estate & Automotive - Oh My (NASDAQ: ARQ) (NASDAQ: STI) (NASDAQ: SGD) (Nasdaq: RYDE)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Cleantech, Real Estate and Ride-Sharing sectors.

The newest cleantech companies are involved in the environmental tech and batteries sectors and the latest real estate company provides prefabricated modules.

The newest ride-sharing company is a carpool app and has expanded to provide a full suite of mobility and delivery options.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air.

Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI ) Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Solidion offers two lines of battery products: (i) advanced anode materials (ready for production expansion); and (ii) three classes of solid-state batteries, including Silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells (Gen 1), anodeless lithium metal cells (Gen 2), and lithium-sulfur cells (Gen 3), all featuring an advanced polymer- or polymer/inorganic composite-based solid electrolyte that is process-friendly. Solidion's solid-state batteries can be manufactured at scale using current lithium-ion cell production facilities; this feature enables fastest time-to-market of safe solid-state batteries. Solidion batteries are designed to deliver significantly extended EV range, improved battery safety, lower cost per KWh, fastest time-to-market, and next-gen cathodes (potential to replace expensive nickel and cobalt with sulfur (S) and other more abundant elements).

New Stocks Added to the Real Estate Directories :

Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD ) is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.'s factories operated by Safe & Green Holdings' SG Echo subsidiary.

New Stocks Added to the Automotive Directories :

Ryde Group Ltd (Nasdaq:RYDE ) The first carpool app developed in Singapore, Ryde has revolutionized how people move from point to point. Its mission is to positively impact the lives of all riders and drivers through leveraging technology to better facilitate the movement of people and goods. Ryde provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services, connecting riders with drivers. Ryde also provides on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. From its origins as a carpool app, Ryde has expanded to provide a full suite of mobility and delivery options.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.