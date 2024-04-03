Miningnewsbreaks - Gratomic Inc. (TSX.V: GRAT) (OTCQX: CBULF) (FSE: CB82) Releases Shareholder Update Outlining Strategic Plans

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Gratomic (TSX.V: GRAT) (OTCQX: CBULF) (FSE: CB82) , a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil and Canada, has released an update to shareholders regarding the company's strategic path. The updated, provided by executive chair Bruno Baillavoine, includes an overview of key milestones and noted that Gratomic is“on the cusp” of moving from being an exploration company to a full-fledged mining company. The update noted that strategic priorities included securing optimal funding to complete the last element of the processing plant and provide operating capital and continuing geological development aimed at completing a technical report for Aukam; the company is also working to complete a feasibility study on the Aukam Property. The update noted that Gratomic's Capim Grosso Property is also a crucial piece of the company's long-term strategy and that the property has only begun to tap its geological potential, which includes providing enough resources for 10 years of operation.“We believe that achieving production at Aukam will fundamentally change the company and enhance its value,” said Gratomic executive chair Bruno Baillavoine in the shareholder update.“We successfully maneuvered through our operational readiness to date and eliminated any flaws that presented themselves. During this phase several changes were made to the circuit; particularly to resonance time, flotation columns slurry pumps, angles of cleat conveyors, stir media and polishing mill charge capacities and tails management. The adjustment to these sections of the processing plant at Aukam will optimize performance. We are currently exploring different avenues to fund this last element for Aukam, 'the last brick in the wall' so to speak, which will enable us to meet our short and midterm milestones.”

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil and Canada. The company aims to become a leading graphite supplier and to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle battery supply chain through the development of its flagship Aukam graphite mine and ongoing exploration at the Capim Grosso property. The company will continue to explore graphite opportunities that show the potential to produce the specific flake size and purity required for active anodes. Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm suitability as anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in the desired target markets. The company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will share results as they become available. In addition, in January 2023, Gratomic announced that it had entered into a LOI with Graphex Technologies to supply graphite through existing facilities and develop a downstream processing facility in the continental United States. Gratomic has also entered into a collaborative agreement with Forge Nano to use its patented atomic layer technology (“ALD”) to coat of spherical graphite required in lithium-ion batteries. For more information about the company, visit .

