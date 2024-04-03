5G In Aviation Market Is Projected To Reach USD 36.62 Billion By 2030, Driven By Unprecedented Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





5G in Aviation Market Overview:

A comprehensive analysis by SNS Insiders forecasts exponential growth in the 5G in Aviation Market. Factors such as the enhanced aircraft safety and security, and the seamless integration of 5G technology in various aviation operations are drive market to new heights.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the 5G in Aviation Market Size was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 36.62 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 53% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Report Scope

The market report's scope encompasses the transformative impact of 5G technology on wireless networking and communication systems in the aviation sector. The transition from 4G LTE to 5G promises enhanced connectivity and faster internet speeds, revolutionizing various aspects of aviation operations. This evolution expands the scope of applications such as Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) in aviation, resulting in improved passenger experiences and operational efficiencies.

Key players in the industry are making substantial investments in 5G infrastructure, particularly for airport-side operations like baggage handling, security check-ins, and passenger boarding. These investments are driving the market's growth trajectory by facilitating seamless connectivity, real-time data transmission, and advanced technologies that enhance overall aviation services. The scope of the market report thus includes the widespread adoption and integration of 5G technology across different facets of the aviation industry, leading to significant advancements and opportunities for market players.

Major Key Players Included are:

→ Ericsson

→ Nokia

→ Cisco Systems

→ Panasonic Avionics Corporation

→ Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

→ Gogo LLC

→ Global Eagle Entertainment

→ ONEWEB

→ Aeromobile Communications

→ Smartsky Networks

→ Inseego Corp

→ Intelsat and Other Players

Market Analysis

The rising demand for fast internet connectivity in the aviation industry is a key driver propelling the growth of the 5G in Aviation Market. This demand is fueled by the aviation industry's need for seamless and high-speed connectivity to support various operations and enhance passenger experiences. 5G technology plays a crucial role in meeting these requirements by offering enhanced data streaming capabilities, real-time health monitoring systems, improved safety and security measures for aircraft, and overall better connectivity throughout the aviation ecosystem.

With 5G networks, airlines can provide passengers with faster internet speeds, enabling them to stream high-definition content, access real-time flight information, and stay connected throughout their journey. Moreover, 5G facilitates real-time data transmission for health monitoring systems onboard aircraft, ensuring timely responses to emergencies and enhancing overall passenger safety. The adoption of 5G management and contributes to operational efficiencies by enabling airlines to streamline communication processes, enhance air traffic management, and improve ground operations at airports. These factors combined contribute to the significant growth and potential of the 5G in Aviation Market, making it a crucial component of the modern aviation landscape.

Segment Analysis

By Technology , the enhanced mobile broadband segment (eMBB) dominates the 5G in Aviation industry, offering high-speed data streaming and connectivity crucial for various aviation operations.

By communication infrastructure , the small cell segment accounts for a larger market share due to its ability to provide localized coverage, high capacity, and seamless connectivity, making it ideal for airport and aircraft communication needs.

Sub- S egmentation included are:

By Product



Enhanced Mobile Broadband Fixed Wireless Access

By End Use



5G Aircraft Infrastructure 5G Airport Infrastructure

By Communication Infrastructure



Small Cell DAS

By 5G Services



Aircraft Operations Airport Operations

By Technology



eMBB

FWA URLLC/MMTC

Impact of Economic Downturn

The economic downturn has had a mixed impact on the 5G in Aviation Market. While it has led to budget constraints and reduced investments in some regions, the need for cost-effective and efficient solutions has driven the adoption of 5G technology to streamline operations and enhance competitiveness.

Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and led to geopolitical uncertainties, impacting the global aviation industry, including the 5G in Aviation Market. However, the increased focus on technological advancements and resilient communication infrastructure has also created opportunities for market growth.

Key Regional Developments

North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by advanced technological infrastructure, increasing investments in 5G, robust regulatory frameworks, high demand for fast internet connectivity, and strategic collaborations between key industry players.

Asia Pacific is poised to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, attributed to rapid urbanization, growing air passenger traffic, increasing investments in aviation infrastructure, rising demand for advanced connectivity solutions, and supportive government initiatives.

Key Takeaways for 5G in Aviation Market

Rapid adoption of 5G technology for enhanced connectivity and operational efficiency.

Increasing investments in 5G infrastructure for airport and aircraft communication needs.

Growing demand for high-speed data streaming and real-time monitoring solutions in the aviation industry.

Strategic collaborations and partnerships between aviation stakeholders and technology providers driving market expansion.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Airbus collaborated with China Mobile (Shanghai) Industrial Research Institute for 5G Air-to-Ground (ATG) connectivity trials in China.

Gogo LLC initiated the deployment of 5G service in business jets in the southeastern US in October 2022.

In November 2020, the SESAR project commenced testing wireless network technologies using Nokia's 4G and 5G infrastructure for commercial aircraft controllers.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST Analysis5G in Aviation Market Segmentation, By Product5G in Aviation Market Segmentation, By End Use5G in Aviation Market Segmentation, By Communication Infrastructure5G in Aviation Market Segmentation, By 5G Services5G in Aviation Market Segmentation, By TechnologyRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

