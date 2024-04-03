               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrike That Killed Aid Workers In Gaza


4/3/2024 8:32:57 AM

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli raid that killed a number of aid workers in the Gaza Strip, considering it a shocking crime that violated international laws and humanitarian norms.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's complete rejection of the weaponizing food against civilians in the war on Gaza, and stressed the need for aid to reach all areas of the Strip unhindered.

The Ministry reiterated the importance of strengthening regional and international efforts for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as ensuring accountability and non-impunity for all crimes committed as a result of the horrific war.

