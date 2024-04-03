Zaman, Becerra Claim Top Honours At Khalifa Open

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of Khalifa Open Squash Championship 2024 concluded with the participation of more than 120 players.

Walid Zaman won the Professional category title after beating Youssef Essam in the final while Rafaela Becerra claimed women's title after a win over Parker Power in the title clash.

Youssef Al Maliki (Men's 45-year-old category), Khaled Al Muhannadi (Boys U17), Talal Al Badr (Boys U15), Zoe Makarios (Girls U15), Hamad Al Khalaf (Boys U13) and Mohammed Al Tamimi (Boys U11) were the other title winners.

Secretary General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel and Badminton Federation Tariq Zainal and Tournament Director Saad Al Muhannadi awarded trophies to the winners.