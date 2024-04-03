Hysek Unveils Furtif 37Mm: A Bold Expression Of Originality In An Ultra-Contemporary Design

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (April 3, 2024) – Hysek, the leading Swiss brand embodying the pinnacle of haute horology, is proud to introduce the Furtif 37mm which comes with pure and graphic lines for people wishing to wear a watch of intense originality, in an ultra-contemporary design.

Crafted to perfection, the Furtif 37mm boasts striking features that captivate the eye and ignite the imagination. Its distinctive large Roman numerals, elegantly showcased beneath a sapphire crystal in black, opaline, or royal blue dials, featuring indexes at 1, 5, 7, and 11-a hallmark of Hysek's unique identity.

Designed with both style and comfort in mind, the refined case of the Furtif 37mm embraces ergonomic excellence with movable handles that that fit the wrist perfectly, paired with a luxurious leather strap and an exclusive folding clasp developed in-house by Hysek.

Technical specifications

Hour, minute and second display, automatic, 5 jewels, frequency: 32'768 A/h, square case, dimensions: L37mm x H37mm x E10.5mm, titanium, crystal sapphire with anti-reflection, water resistance: 30m, dial with Hysek exclusive stamping, leather strap and Hysek exclusive fold-over buckle.

Hysek stands as a beacon of independence and creativity within the Swiss watchmaking landscape, seamlessly blending artistic design with technical ingenuity. Since its establishment, the brand has charted a distinctive course, earning acclaim for its avant-garde approach to horology.

A pivotal moment in Hysek's illustrious journey occurred with the establishment of its Swiss manufacture in 2007, marking a significant milestone that underscored the brand's unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and excellence.

With an exclusive boutique nestled within the iconic Dubai Mall, Hysek enjoys international acclaim and a reputation for unparalleled luxury. Here, enthusiasts are invited to explore a curated selection of Hysek's most prestigious collections, including Abyss, Kilada, Furtif, and IO.

At the heart of Hysek's success lies a relentless pursuit of innovation and a steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional watchmaking. Each Hysek timepiece is a testament to the harmonious fusion of artistry and technical mastery.

Step into the world of Hysek and discover the perfect synergy of tradition and innovation-a journey

where time is not merely measured but celebrated in its purest form.