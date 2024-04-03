Azerbaijan, Montenegro Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Another round of political consultations between the Ministriesof Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Montenegro washeld on Tuesday in the city of Podgorica, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by the Deputy Minister ofForeign Affairs, Fariz Rzayev, and the Montenegrin delegation, ledby Milisav Raspopović, State Secretary at the Ministry of ForeignAffairs, discussed the current state of and prospects for bilateralcooperation with respect to political, economic, and humanitarianspheres, as well as strategic energy and transport projectsimplemented by Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on collaboration withininternational organizations. In this regard, the Montenegrinminister was informed about the preparations for the upcoming 29thsession of the Conference of the Parties to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29) scheduled to take place inAzerbaijan this year.

Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev briefed the Montenegrin side on thecurrent situation in the region in the post-conflict period,including Azerbaijan's efforts undertaken towards the establishmentof sustainable peace in the region, addressing the mine problem inliberated territories, as well as ongoing large-scale restorationand reconstruction projects.

During the political consultations, the parties discussedinternational and regional issues, as well as other matters ofmutual interest.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani deputy minister also heldmeetings with other Montenegrin officials.