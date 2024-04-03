Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi set for USD1bn beachfront house project

(MENAFN) Abu Dhabi's Jubail Island Investment Company has announced plans to develop a prestigious beachfront gated community known as Bada Al Jubail, with an estimated value of Dh4 billion (USD1.09 billion). The project is set to meet the growing demand for upscale properties in the emirate and will be part of the larger mixed-use development Jubail Island.



Spanning an impressive 446,000 square meters and boasting 8 kilometers of pristine beachfront, Bada Al Jubail will redefine luxury living in Abu Dhabi. The centerpiece of the development will be a collection of exclusive mansions, each offering unparalleled privacy and opulence. These mansions, featuring six, seven, or eight bedrooms, will range in size from 1,100 square meters to 3,000 square meters and will be situated on generously sized plots ranging from 2,000 square meters to 6,000 square meters.



With a total of 110 meticulously designed units, Bada Al Jubail will cater to the most discerning individuals who seek a lifestyle of sophistication and elegance. The residences will boast double-volume entrances, expansive open-plan entertainment areas, and luxurious outdoor spaces, creating an idyllic retreat for residents.



In addition to the lavish residences, Bada Al Jubail will offer an array of world-class amenities designed to enhance residents' well-being and leisure experiences. These amenities include a private marina with berths for 30 yachts, scenic cycle tracks, jogging paths, a state-of-the-art wellness center and spa, and a dedicated kids' club.



According to Mounir Haidar, Managing Director of Jubail Island Investment Company, the soft launch of Bada Al Jubail has generated significant interest and enthusiasm from prospective buyers. The project's unique blend of exclusivity, luxury amenities, and promising investment opportunities has attracted affluent buyers and investors looking to secure a prestigious residence in Abu Dhabi's thriving real estate market.



With completion scheduled by the end of 2027, Bada Al Jubail is poised to set a new standard for luxury living in Abu Dhabi, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle of sophistication and comfort amidst breathtaking natural surroundings.

