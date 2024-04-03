Britin pledges to Kenyans over catastrophe are empty

(MENAFN) Kelvin Kubai, an advocate in Kenya's High Court, has criticized the United Kingdom government for its perceived detachment from reality and failure to fulfill promises made regarding the aftermath of a devastating fire caused by British troops at Kenya's Lolldaiga Conservancy. In an exclusive interview with RT, Kubai expressed dismay over the United Kingdom's continued military training activities in the area, which had been ravaged by the blaze in 2021.



Highlighting the ongoing impact of the fire on local communities, Kubai emphasized that pastoralists are still grazing their livestock on the very hills where the British Army conducts its training exercises, using white phosphorus. He pointed out the severe consequences faced by the affected individuals, with approximately 100 Kenyans losing their lives and many more at risk due to delays in addressing the situation.



The March 2021 wildfire, believed to have been ignited by the use of incendiary white phosphorus weaponry during military drills, engulfed over 10,000 acres of the nature reserve, shrouding the area in thick smoke for days. Despite London's admission of using white phosphorus in its training exercises, Kubai criticized the United Kingdom for its failure to take decisive action to mitigate the damage caused.



In a significant development, a Kenyan court ruled in March 2022 that individuals impacted by the fire could file lawsuits against the British military, leading to over 7,000 claims being lodged by those alleging health problems and seeking compensation. Media reports have also revealed that British soldiers have deployed white phosphorus in their drills in Kenya on multiple occasions since 2017, further exacerbating environmental and health concerns.



The plight of those affected by the devastating fire underscores the urgent need for accountability and redress for the harm caused by military activities. Kubai's remarks shed light on the ongoing struggle faced by local communities and highlight the imperative for the United Kingdom government to fulfill its obligations and address the repercussions of its actions in Kenya. As the legal proceedings unfold and public scrutiny intensifies, the pressure mounts on the United Kingdom to take concrete steps towards justice and restitution for those affected by the disaster.

