Azerbaijani Minister, Secretary-General Of Muslim Council Of Elders Discuss Preparations For COP29

Ulviyya Shahin

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported thatMohamed Abdelsalam, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council ofElders, and Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani Minister of Ecologyand Natural Resources, convened for a meeting, Azernews informs.

They discussed plans regarding the upcoming 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29), set to be held in Azerbaijan in November thisyear.

Note that COP29 will be held in Baku this November.

The hosting of the COP normally rotates among the five regionalgroups of the UN. Each regional group must decide by consensus tonominate a country from among its members to host thisconference.

It was the Eastern European regional group's turn to host COP29in 2024. Our country, which is included in the mentioned group,submitted its candidacy for holding the conference in Azerbaijan with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria also submitted theircandidacies. In a joint statement issued as a result of directnegotiations between the Administration of the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister ofArmenia on December 7, Armenia withdrew its candidacy in favour ofAzerbaijan. After that, Bulgaria also withdrew its candidacy.

Thus, on December 9, the Eastern European regional groupidentified Azerbaijan as the country that will host the COP in2024.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has joined the fight againstglobal climate change by being a party to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change. Our country aims to reduce the amountof greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 compared to 1990. After2030, a more ambitious target has been set, which consists ofreducing the amount of greenhouse gases by 40 percent by 2050.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has declared thefreed lands of our country a "Green Energy" zone. It is planned toturn these areas into "net zero emission" zones by 2050.