NEFIN Secured HKD $22.15 Million Green Project Finance Loan From Bank Sinopac Hong Kong Branch

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2024 - NEFIN, a leading carbon neutral solutions developer, successfully secured a HKD $22.15 Million green project finance loan from Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch, on March 5th, to support development of environmentally sustainable projects.







This initial tranche of loan drawdown is in relations to two NEFIN Hong Kong SAR projects, in cooperation with a renowned international financial institution, and a global leader in logistics. Further drawdown is anticipated for NEFIN's remaining Hong Kong SAR portfolio in the later part of this year.

With this funding, it not only enhances NEFIN's financed project returns but provides funding to propel its future business growth, while helping MNCs and major corporations across APAC to achieve their sustainability targets.

This project financing follows NEFIN's long standing relationship with Bank SinoPac and recent project financing in mainland China. NEFIN is looking forward to unlocking new renewable energy opportunities with Bank SinoPac in other regions.

About NEFIN

NEFIN is a premium green independent power producer (IPP) offering bespoke carbon-neutral technologies & financing solutions in Asia Pacific. NEFIN, together with JV partner ACEN Corp., has worked with numerous multinational corporations and large local businesses, delivering renewable energy solutions at utility-scale, commercial and industrial levels. ACEN is listed in the Philippines (PSE: ACEN) and is part of the Ayala Corporation, one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, founded by the Ayala family in 1834.

Leveraging its diverse, cross-functional team, NEFIN provides comprehensive energy efficiency assessments and a full suite of services to evaluate the ESG impact and commercial viability of projects through innovative approaches to technology under its unified energy management platform.

With a mission of 'Achieving Carbon Neutrality for You', NEFIN is committed to the global climate goals and aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of our client portfolios. Recent advancements include NEFIN's expansion to encompass battery storage solutions and the exploration of additional methods to offset carbon for our clients. NEFIN believes the future of the world is everyone's responsibility and strives to redefine energy boundaries towards a sustainable future.

About Bank SinoPac

Bank SinoPac is a wholly owned subsidiary of SinoPac Holdings Co., Ltd. (SinoPac Holdings) and was created in the merger of equals between Bank SinoPac under SinoPac Holdings and International Bank of Taipei on November 13, 2006.

