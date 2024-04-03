Lootah Biofuels reaffirms contribution to achieve national policy on biofuels goals

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) Dubai, United Arab Emirates- 02 April 2024:

Lootah Biofuels, a leading circular economy company producing biofuel from cooking oil in the UAE, has reaffirmed its commitment to contribute to achieving the objectives of the National Policy on Biofuel trade and manufacturing, recently approved by the UAE Cabinet to support the country’s sustainability and Net Zero strategies by enhancing clean and sustainable energy sources.

The policy, developed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) in coordination with its strategic partners from the public and private sectors including Lootah Biofuels, aim to provide sustainable fuel alternatives and further diversify the energy mix. It will increase the consumption of biodiesel by 20 percent by 2050, bearing in mind that consuming 100 percent biofuel option can lower carbon footprint by 75 percent.

Mr. Yousif bin Saeed Lootah, Founder and CEO of Lootah Biofuels said, “The UAE national policy on biofuels is a milestone in our efforts to enhance sustainability and circular economy, a matter which strengthens the UAE’s global position in leading initiatives to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the COP28, hosted by the country last year. We are cooperating with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) to support clean energy and biofuels strategies to achieve the ambitious objectives of the UAE Net Zero 2050”.

Recently, MoEI and Lootah Biofuels have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in developing, promoting, and utilizing biofuels through coordinating efforts in the field of research and development (R&D) to explore and develop the biofuels market in the UAE, exchange knowledge and technical expertise, organize workshops and seminars for stakeholders in the sector, and exchange data related to biofuels production and distribution, which contributes to supporting decision-making and related policies, and monitoring progress in achieving the UAE's clean energy’s goals.

“We started producing biofuels from used cooking oil in 2010, turning what is considered a burden on the environment and public health into a product that promotes sustainability. The collection and recycling initiatives contribute to reducing pollution, conserving resources, and reducing the negative environmental impacts associated with the disposal of used cooking oil as waste. Our success is one of the fruits of the vision of our wise leadership, which encourages us to innovate and take initiative," Mr. Yousif bin Saeed Lootah added.

“The national policy on biofuels motivates the sector as a whole to intensify efforts in achieving its goal of increasing the share of biodiesel to 20% of total consumption in the country by 2050. Currently, our annual production is 6 million litres, and we aim to increase it with the opening of a new plant in Abu Dhabi soon, to meet the growing demand for clean energy in the transport sector.

“As part of our efforts to develop biofuel solutions, we have partnered with leading international institutions and companies such as Malaysia's FatHopes Energy to develop and adopt advanced biofuel technologies, improve innovative products and sustainable energy solutions,” he concluded.

Lootah biofuels has a built a network of partners to supply it with used cooking oil for recycling and biofuels production. The top 10 partners contribute about 300 thousand litres of used cooking oil monthly, while the number of customers in the UAE has reached more than 200 companies that use biofuels in their fleets.

It is worth noting that the used cooking oils provide the highest reduction ratio of carbon among all available feedstock to produce biodiesel, and the fuel produced is characterized by superior lubricants that contribute to extending the life of the engine.





