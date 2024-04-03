HP Launches Laptops With Industry-Leading AI Tools For Creators In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) PC and printer major HP on Wednesday launched Envy x360 14 laptops with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features for the creators' community in India.

The new laptops come with a Microsoft CoPilot button on the keyboard to enable generative AI features such as assisted search, content generation and more.

The HP Envy x360 14 laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 99,999 in two colours – meteor silver and atmospheric blue.

Weighing 1.4 kgs, the device comes with a 14-inch OLED touch display and is equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors to facilitate high-end creation with apps such as Adobe Photoshop, the company said in a statement.

“The laptops also come with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that helps with battery optimisation by 65 per cent for uninterrupted creativity and productivity,” the company added.

The HP Envy x360 14 laptops are equipped with Windows Studio effects for better video features. It provides AI-based features such as automatically zooming and cropping the image as the user moves around.

“Continuing its commitment towards sustainability, HP has designed the new Envy x360 14 laptops with up to 55 per cent recycled metal,” said the company.

The device claims to offer more than 14 hours of battery life, fast connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 and advanced thermal solution for powerful performance without generating disruptive noise.