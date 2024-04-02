Top Events Of The Day: RBI MPC, Tsunami Warnings In Japan & Taipei, Bharti Hexacom IPO And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Major events will unfold across the country today. BJP President JP Nadda will be holding a public meeting in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will begin its three-day review meeting. Bharti Hexacom's IPO is set to open for subscription, while Maruti Suzuki will unveil the Toyota Taisor. In Karnataka, MP Sumalatha Ambareesh is preparing to announce her political move after being denied a BJP ticket Nadda's public meeting in Pithoragarh, Vikasnagar: BJP president JP Nadda will address a public meeting in Pithoragarh and Vikasnagar in Dehradun district just a day later on April 3 and follow it up with a roadshow and a meeting with the sant samaj (saints and seers) in Haridwar on April 4, he said MPC to review the monetary policy Apr 3-5: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to start for its initial meeting of the new financial year to deliberate on policy rates and stance on April 3rd. The decision resulting from this meeting is scheduled to be announced on April 5th Hexacom IPO to open on April 3: Bharti Hexacom's IPO opens for subscription today, April 3rd (Wednesday), and closes on April 5th (Friday). Investors can bid for shares within the price band of ₹542 to ₹570 per share (face value ₹5). The company, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, successfully secured ₹1,924 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. The minimum investment amount is ₹14,820 (for 26 shares), with subsequent bids in multiples of 26 shares warning issued for Japan's Okinawa after 7.5 magnitude earthquake: A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on April 3, 2024, triggering a tsunami warning for Japan's Okinawa prefecture. Authorities in Japan immediately issued evacuation advisories for coastal areas and anticipated waves up to 3 meters high. In response, Okinawa's main airport suspended flights Networks bankruptcy case: NCLT adjourns hearing: India's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) postponed a hearing on an application related to cable TV distributor Siti Networks' insolvency case until today, April 3rd Gandhi to commence his poll campaign at Wayanad Apr 3: Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, is set to kickstart his election campaign in Wayanad, Kerala, on April 3rd. The day-long campaign will feature a significant roadshow and the filing of his nomination. According to party sources, Rahul will make a return on the same day and is expected to revisit the area. The United Democratic Front (UDF), led by Congress, aims to make Rahul's roadshow a prominent event, akin to the spectacle witnessed in 2019 Commission to review seizure management: The Chief Electoral Officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena, suggested that District Collectors effectively monitor the implementation and status of the 'Seizure Management System' as the Election Commission of India (ECI) plans to conduct a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police regarding the matter, as per The Hindu Presidential elections-Joe Biden, Donald Trump win Connecticut, New York primaries; Wisconsin results awaited: Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in New York, while Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in New York.

