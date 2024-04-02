German FM Calls On Israel To Investigate Killing Of WCK Employees In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock on Tuesday called on Israel to conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the killing of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees in an Israeli strike in Gaza."Humanitarian workers must be able to carry out their important work in complete safety - around the world as well as in Gaza. Iincidents like this cannot be allowed to happen," Berbock said in a post on her X account.