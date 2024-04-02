Public Prosecution Begins Implementing General Pardon Law, Releasing Individuals Covered By It, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The second article of the law stipulates that all criminal and misdemeanor offenses, infractions, and criminal acts that occurred before March 19 of this year will be exempted, by which the state of criminality is removed from its basis and every criminal case and penalty, whether original or subsidiary, related to any of these crimes will be dropped.The second paragraph of Article 2 of the law stipulates that cases covered by the provisions of this law are exempt from fines and fees imposed in full or those that will be imposed in criminal, misdemeanor, and infraction offenses or in any criminal proceedings.Article 3 of the law defines the crimes that are not covered by this law for the original perpetrator, accomplice, intervener, or instigator, and the exemption does not include the attempt to commit any of them, which numbered 38 types of crimes, including drug crimes, violations of state security, evil and illegal associations, crimes against public office duties, violations against public authority, burning and destroying public authority records, forgery of state seals, official marks, and banknotes, criminal forgery, rape, indecent assault, murder, and manslaughter.Article 6 of the law stipulates the formation of a committee headed by the President of the Court of Cassation, the Chief Public Prosecutor, the Attorney General at the Amman Court of Appeals, the Attorney General at the High Criminal Court, and the Attorney General of the State Security Court to consider any objection, issue or interpretation resulting from the application of the provisions of this law and issue its decisions unanimously or by majority.