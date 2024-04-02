US CENTCOM Airdrops Over 50,000 Meals Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 2 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command conducted an airdrop of humanitarian assistance into northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, at 1:23 p.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

The joint operation included four C-130 US Air Force aircraft and US Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of US humanitarian assistance supplies.

US C-130s dropped over 50,680 US meal equivalents into northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid, according to a CENTCOM statement.

The CENTCOM does not assess civilian harm or damage to infrastructure at this time but continues to monitor the situation.

The DoD (Dept. of Defense) humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing US and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering, the statement noted.

These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries, it added. (end)

