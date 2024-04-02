Israel Occupation Forces Kill Lebanese Resistance Member, Wounds Another S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 2 (KUNA) -- A member of Lebanese resistance was killed after an Israeli occupation raid on Yarin village in southern Lebanon, which also injured a Lebanese female national, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday, adding that the female was admitted to hospital.

Meanwhile, the Israeli artillery bombarded the outskirts of Shaihein village and its vicinity, the agency added.

The Lebanese resistance also said its fighters targeted the Gesher HaZiv settlement near Nahariya city in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and other sites of the Israeli occupation forces, it said.

Since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, southern borders of Lebanon have been witnessing military confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese resistance. (end)

ayb







