'Room For More Action By Switzerland' Says Ukrainian Foreign Minister

This content was published on April 2, 2024 - 09:00 12 minutes

SWI: Swiss authorities have frozen Russian assets under sanctions. What do you think should happen with these assets in Switzerland, without violating private property?



Dmytro Kuleba:We understand how unlikely it is that Russia will voluntarily agree to pay for the damage caused by the war.

Therefore the world's democratic countries are working on creating a universal compensation mechanism.



As it stands, we argue that assets blocked by partner states as part of sanctions should be used to fund compensation. These are both sovereign assets of a

state that violates international law, as well as those from individuals who support the aggressor's actions.



I would like to emphasise that current international law provides a necessary legal basis for seizing frozen Russian assets. For instance, the 2001 UN Articles on Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts allow such a countermeasure in response to aggression. Leading international experts in this field have also confirmed the legality of such action.



We appreciate Switzerland's consistent sanctions policy. According to our information, Switzerland has blocked around $15 billion (CHF13.6 billion) in Russian assets, both private and sovereign. We already have the example of Belgium of using interest income from frozen assets. This could be the first step for Switzerland as well. Ultimately, we ask that that all confiscated Russian frozen assets be used.



