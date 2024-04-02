Himachal Congress Leader Indu Verma Rejoins BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, April 2 (IANS) Congress leader and former chairperson of the Family and Child Welfare Board in Himachal Pradesh, Indu Verma, on Tuesday rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

She is the wife of three-time former legislator Rakesh Verma.

The family has a hold in Shimla district and runs the Mahila Jagrukta Manch, an NGO in the state.

She joined the Congress in July 2022 ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Her husband used to represent Theog assembly segment in Shimla district.

Welcoming Indu Verma to the party fold, state BJP President Rajiv Bindal said the the public mood in the state is in favour of the BJP.

Reacting to the political development, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said: "Let us move together towards strengthening the BJP further and making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time."