Azerbaijan's Energy Company Renews Infrastructure Through Transition To Government Cloud

The implementation of the Decree of the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev No. 718, dated June 3, 2019,on the creation of the Government Cloud (G-cloud) and the provisionof“cloud” services continues, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of transition works, full or partialmigration of information systems and resources of governmentagencies to Baku and Yevlakh Data centres owned by AzInTelecom LLC,operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Developmentand Transport, is carried out.

"Azerenerji" OJSC was the next state institution thattransferred its information systems and resources to "GovernmentCloud". As part of the migration to the "Government Cloud", theinstitution acquired the IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) virtualserver service provided by "AzInTelecom" LLC. "AzərEnerji" ensuredthe high availability of its critical systems by partially placingits information systems in the Baku Data Center.

AzInTelecom LLC is the first organisation in Azerbaijan and theSouth Caucasus region with "TIER III" International compliancecertificate. In addition, it has 2 Data Centres located in Baku andYevlakh that meet the requirements of "ISO 20000", "ISO 22301" and"ISO 27001" certificates.