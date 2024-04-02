Wego Introduces Top Trending Destinations from the UAE For Eid Al Fitr Holiday

(MENAFN- Wego) Dubai, UAE, 2 April 2024: Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) shares a list of top trending destinations for UAE travelers seeking a memorable Eid al Fitr holiday.

Wego data in 2023 showed that there’s increased searches originating from the UAE for these firm favorites and up-and-coming travel destinations. The cities in this curated list promise travelers novelty, wonder, and discovery—all perfect treats for Eid al Fitr vacation this year.

*All prices are accurate at the time of writing

Krakow, Poland

Krakow enchants first timers and repeat visitors with its cobblestone streets and landmarks like Wawel Castle. Find your way to the lively Rynek Główny square to enjoy the dynamic arts scene and trendy cafes.

Travel to Poland is visa-free for UAE citizens, allowing stays of up to 90 days.

Dubai to Krakow flight prices start from AED 1,544 on Wego.

Guangzhou, China

Along the Pearl River, Guangzhou seamlessly melds well-preserved traditions with modern vibrancy. From the iconic Canton Tower to the Chen Clan Ancestral Hall, experience a captivating mix of culture and innovation. Explore Guangzhou’s giant shopping centers, savor authentic Cantonese cuisine, and feel the energetic pulse of a city that effortlessly blends its rich past with contemporary allure.

UAE citizens may need a visit visa to travel to Guangzhou.

Flights ranging from 7 to 12 hours or longer from Dubai are priced between AED 2,352 and AED 2,590. Alternatively, for a more budget-friendly option, consider booking a flight with a layover, with prices starting from AED 1,058 on Wego.

Pattaya, Thailand

Along the Gulf of Thailand, Pattaya is a fun companion or an alternative destination to Bangkok. With its exhilarating markets and serene beaches, Pattaya offers up a haven for those seeking a mix of leisure and excitement.

UAE citizens have the privilege of traveling to Thailand without the need for a visa, thus enjoying the flexibility of stays lasting up to 30 days.

Flights bridging the UAE to Pattaya offer easy entry into this effervescent destination.

From Dubai, it’s a 6-hour flight to reach Pattaya, prices start from AED 1,544 on Wego.

Osaka, Japan

What to do when in Osaka? For a starter, explore its cultural establishments, visit the temples, and sample local flavors. Immerse yourself in a place that pfromises a unique journey through its prized heritage and lively presence.

UAE citizens can explore Japan without the requirement of a visa, providing them the flexibility to enjoy stays of up to 30 days.

From Dubai: 9-hour flight, prices vary from AED 3,910 to AED 4,030. Alternatively, for a more budget-friendly option, consider booking a flight with a layover, with prices starting from as low as AED 988 on Wego.

Riga, Latvia

Riga, Latvia's capital along the Daugava River, boasts a UNESCO-listed Old Town. Riga’s Gothic and Baroque architectures are not the only reason to visit, as the city also boasts a cool arts scene and a bustling Central Market where hidden gems abound.

Citizens of the UAE have the freedom to visit Latvia without needing a visa, allowing them the flexibility to enjoy stays of up to 90 days.

From Dubai, it takes about 7 hours to reach Riga, flight prices start from AED 1,476 on Wego.

Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Rich in Silk Road history, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, boasts stunning monuments like the Registan Square and Bibi-Khanym Mosque. Its lively bazaars offer vivid colors and enticing aromas—certainly a must-visit for visitors.

UAE passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to Uzbekistan, granting them the freedom to stay for up to 30 days and explore the country at their leisure.

From Dubai, you’ll take an 8-hour flight to get to Samarkand, prices start from AED 89 on Wego.

Tbilisi, Georgia

Tbilisi easily captures visitors’ imaginations with its cobblestone Old Town and traditional architecture. The iconic Narikala Fortress, for example, offers breathtaking views of the city. Enjoy diverse cultural experiences when you’re here, including the renowned sulfur baths.

Citizens of the UAE can travel to Georgia without the need for a visa, allowing them the flexibility to stay for up to 90 days and explore the country at their own pace.

From Dubai, it’s a 3-hour flight to reach Tbilisi, prices start from AED 690 on Wego.

Baku, Azerbaijan

Baku captivates with a skyline decorated with futuristic skyscrapers and ancient landmarks, all against the backdrop of the Caspian Sea. Baku Boulevard is the place to visit when you’re here to experience the fun and excitement of the city.

UAE citizens can dive into an Azerbaijani escapade sans the visa fuss, enjoying up to 90 days of freedom to immerse themselves in this dynamic country and uncover its wonders at their own pace.

From Dubai to Baku, it’s about a 2-hour flight with prices starting from AED 439 on Wego.

Yerevan, Armenia

Yerevan’s pink-hued buildings and lively street cafes create an inviting atmosphere for first-timers and repeat visitors alike. Explore its iconic historical treasures and experience the warmth of Armenian hospitality in this unique destination.

UAE citizens can enjoy up to 180 days to explore the country's wonders at their own pace without the need for a visa.

From Dubai, take a 3-hour flight to get to Yerevan, prices start from AED 766 on Wego.

Seychelles

Amidst the azure expanse of the Indian Ocean, Seychelles stands as an unspoiled paradise. With beaches of powdered sugar and waters in varied shades of blue, it's a haven of natural beauty. Lush jungles hide rare treasures, while bright coral gardens teem with life below.

Citizens of the UAE can easily embark on a trip to Seychelles, enjoying the freedom to explore the wonders of the country without a visa. They just need to fill up a Travel Authorization form.

From Dubai, a 4-hour flight to Seychelles is priced at AED 2,870. For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, consider booking a flight with a layover, where prices start from as low as AED 1,387 on Wego.

