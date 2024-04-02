How PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojna Has Transformed People's Lives In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana is not only helping fulfill the shortage of electricity in Assam but also providing multiple benefits to people availing it, Sailen Kakoti, the first beneficiary of the scheme in the state, said on Tuesday.

A resident of Janakpur, Kahilipara in Guwahati, Kakoti installed a 3 kilowatt (kW) solar-rooftop in his home under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will provide solar panel systems to 1 crore houses. I had applied under this only. After this the solar panel system was installed and commissioned," Kakoti told IANS.

The Central Scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet on February 29 with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, aims to provide free electricity to one crore households in the country. The households will be able to get 300 units of electricity free every month.

"Whatever electric product is produced in this system goes to the grid. Even if the weather is bad, 10 units of electricity are available. When the weather is fine, then 16 or 17 units are available," Kakoti said, noting that his bill has not arrived yet.

Under the ambitious scheme, each household with a solar panel will be able to save electricity bills as well as earn additional income through the sale of surplus power to DISCOMs.

Kakoti said that 450 kW of electricity will be available in 30 days for Rs 10 per unit.

"Accordingly, Rs 4,000-5,000 will be generated. My bill will be adjusted from this," he said.

Importantly, he noted that "there is no sharing system in it. Only I will use it, the remaining surplus will go to the grid and the government will give me some money. This is a very good plan".

Kakoti said that a 3 kW system will cost approximately Rs 2 lakh.

"Of this, Rs 70,000 will be borne by the Central government and the state government will also contribute," Kakoti said.

“I want to thank PM Modi a lot. Change can be brought into the country through this system. The shortage of electricity in Assam will also be fulfilled through this and whoever applies for it will get many benefits”.