Russian Drone Damages Power Substation, Missile Debris Affect High-Voltage Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power equipment at one of the substations run by NEC Ukrenergo sustained damage in a kamikaze drone attack overnight Tuesday, which led to electricity consumption caps being introduced in Kharkiv region and Kryvyi Rih district.

That's according to Ukrenergo's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, a Russian UAV damaged the equipment at one of the Ukrenergo substations. Also, debris from the missile damaged a 330 kV high-voltage overhead line. Emergency and restoration work is underway," the report says.

It is noted that on the morning of April 2, consumption caps were applied to all households and businesses in Kharkiv region. Also, restrictions for industrial consumers in the Kryvyi Rih district remain in place.

The import of electricity on April 2 is scheduled mostly in the morning and evening hours from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova for a total volume of 10,867 MWh.

As reported, on March 31, a Russian drone damaged the equipment at one of the high-voltage substations.

Since March 22, Russia has resumed massive attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Due to missile and drone strikes, thermal power plants, Dnipro HPP, and high-voltage substations were affected.