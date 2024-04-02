England Off-Spinner Charlie Dean Attains Career-Best 2Nd Position In Women's T20I Ranking

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) England off-spinner Charlie Dean attained the career-best second position on the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings just months out from the start of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Dean, who was the leading wicket-taker with seven scalps against New Zealand during the five-match T20I series, rose nine places to second behind teammate Sophie Ecclestone on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers released on Tuesday.

Her teammate and fast bowler Lauren Bell jumped up six places to secure a career-best 12th position.

Star English all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (up eight spots to 47th) also made giant strides, while Amelia Kerr was the big mover from a New Zealand perspective as she rose two rungs to 13th.

England opener Maia Bouchier, the leading run-scorer during the T20I series with 223 runs at an average of 55.75, received a boost of 28 places to equal 25th on the latest rankings for T20I batters.

Heather Knight remained in 23rd place following her 185 runs in the series, while youngster Alice Capsey rose eight places to 30th behind No.1 ranked batter Beth Mooney from Australia.

Australia's Alyssa Healy moved up three places to seventh position after smashing a match-winning 65 not out in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana is up three places to 16th after scoring 63 not out against England in the same series.

There was also some movement on the latest ODI rankings, with Australia veteran Ellyse Perry gaining one place on the list for batters to move to fifth following her 64 runs for the series against Bangladesh.

Perry's unbeaten 27 in the final match of their Women's Championship series against Bangladesh in Mirpur, which Australia won 3-0, marked her return to the top five of the batting rankings led by England's Sciver-Brunt.

Suzie Bates of New Zealand has also progressed in the ODI batter rankings, advancing five slots to the 11th position after scoring 50 in the first ODI against England in Wellington.

England's Amy Jones whose 92 not out from 83 balls helped her team win Wellington match by four wickets, has moved up 10 places and has attained a career-best 17th position.