Somalia steps up sovereignty offer

(MENAFN) In a bold move to assert its independence, the government of Somaliland has announced its intention to appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for recognition as a sovereign state. This decision, reported by local media sources, signifies a significant step in Somaliland's longstanding struggle for international recognition.



Somaliland's quest for sovereignty traces back to its declaration of independence from the United Kingdom in 1960, just before Somalia achieved independence from Italy. The subsequent union between the two nations as the Somali Republic lasted until 1991 when Somaliland declared its independence following a decade of civil war. Despite its self-declared status as an independent state, Somaliland has yet to receive international recognition, a fact that has fueled its determination to pursue legal avenues for sovereignty.



The impending appeal to the ICJ is backed by a comprehensive case compiled by legal experts on behalf of the Somaliland government. Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Dr. Issa Kayd Mohamud affirmed the government's commitment to pursuing this course of action, as reported by the Somaliland Standard.



However, this bid for sovereignty has not been without controversy, particularly concerning a recent agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia. In a deal sealed on January 1 of this year, Somaliland offered Ethiopia a 50-year lease on 20 kilometers of coastland around the port of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden. This arrangement was hailed by Ethiopia as a vital opportunity to gain access to the sea and construct a strategic military base, reducing its reliance on Djibouti for maritime trade.



Yet, this agreement has drawn sharp criticism from Somalia, which views Somaliland as an integral part of its territory. Mogadishu has vehemently denounced the deal as a violation of its territorial integrity and a blatant land grab by Ethiopia. The tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia over this arrangement have escalated, casting a shadow over regional stability.



The rift between Somalia and Somaliland, exacerbated by the maritime deal with Ethiopia, underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics of the Horn of Africa. As Somaliland presses forward with its bid for sovereignty through legal channels, the region braces for potential diplomatic and security implications. The outcome of Somaliland's appeal to the ICJ could reshape the political landscape of the Horn of Africa, with far-reaching consequences for all parties involved.

MENAFN02042024000045015687ID1108047584