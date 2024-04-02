Prince William, Kate Middleton Invite Harry's Children, Archie And Lilibet, To UK Meghan Markle Refuses: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been trying to end the conflict with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, The Daily Mirror has reported. According to a Royal expert, the Prince and the Princess of Wales have been trying to resolve the strained relationship and Kate have asked Harry and Meghan to bring their children, who are now based in California, to the UK. Tom Quinn has told the publication that they wanted Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to visit the Royal Family.

Also Read: Harry-Meghan likely to be back as working Royals, divide time between US, UKHowever, the Royal author added that Meghan has refused to bring her children to the UK.“There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far,” he exclusively told the publication and Lilibet, the grandchildren of King Charles, have not spent a lot of time with the Royal Family. Archie was born on May 6, 2019. Soon after that, on January 8, 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their controversial decision to step back from their royal duties, commonly referred to as 'Megxit', and settle in the US Read: Kate Middleton news: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not informed about cancer before public announcementLilibet, named after the childhood name of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was born on June 4, 2021. Both Archie and Lilibet have dual citizenship in the UK and the US and Lilibet missed Easter in UKArchie and Lilibet earlier missed the chance to meet their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Royal insider Tom Quinn had spoken about Harry-Meghan's absence in this year's Easter celebrations Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not 'welcome' to visit William, Kate Middleton during cancer recovery; here's why“What's really going to upset Harry this year is that his children will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterwards,” he told The Daily Mirror.“And, of course, it would've given Archie and Lillibet a chance to get to know George, Charlotte and Louis. The family rift is going to prevent this, and Harry will feel it keenly,” he added.

