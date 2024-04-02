Germany pauses manufacturing of Taurus projectiles

(MENAFN) In a significant development with potential ramifications for European defense dynamics, the production of Taurus missiles has been suspended by Germany, according to statements from the head of the German branch of MBDA, a leading European arms manufacturer. This decision comes amidst mounting pressure from Kiev for Berlin to supply these missiles for potential use against Russia.



Thomas Gottschild, the executive overseeing MBDA's operations in Germany, disclosed in an interview with the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper that the production of Taurus missiles has been halted due to the absence of a current contract with German authorities. While approximately 600 missiles have already been produced at a facility in the State of Bavaria, the company cannot proceed with further production without a new order in place.



Gottschild emphasized that the production lines for the Taurus missiles remain available, indicating that MBDA could resume manufacturing and "ramp up" deliveries promptly upon receiving a new order. However, he clarified that German law prohibits the company from stockpiling reserves of the missiles, further underscoring the necessity for an official contract to proceed with production.



The suspension of Taurus missile production presents challenges for the defense industry, particularly for MBDA and its network of suppliers, many of which are small and medium-sized enterprises. Gottschild elaborated on the financial strain faced by suppliers in maintaining production lines, highlighting the need for comprehensive repositioning and resource procurement should new orders for the missiles materialize.



The Taurus missile's capabilities, including its range of over 500 kilometers and its ability to evade radar detection due to its low-altitude trajectory, make it a sought-after asset in modern warfare scenarios. Notably, Gottschild acknowledged the heightened demand for such capabilities, particularly in regions like Ukraine where the threat landscape necessitates advanced defense systems.



However, when questioned about the potential provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Gottschild refrained from offering a definitive response, citing the decision as a political matter to be determined by the German government. This stance underscores the complex geopolitical considerations surrounding arms exports and international relations, highlighting the delicate balance between defense cooperation, strategic interests, and diplomatic dynamics.



As Germany navigates the intricacies of its defense policy amidst evolving regional tensions, the suspension of Taurus missile production underscores the nuanced challenges faced by European nations in balancing domestic regulations, international obligations, and geopolitical imperatives. The outcome of this decision holds implications not only for Germany's defense industry but also for broader geopolitical dynamics within the European security landscape.

