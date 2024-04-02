Rash Mercedes Driver Leaves Six Injured In Delhi Crash

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Six people were injured after they were hit by a rash and recklessly driven Mercedes car in a north Delhi area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday, and police registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Civil Lines police station against the accused driver identified as Parag Maini, a resident of sector-79 in Noida.

According to police, on Sunday, a PCR call about an accident was received following which a team rushed to the scene near Fatehchand Kachori Shop on Rajpur Road, Civil Lines, Delhi, and found a white-coloured Mercedes car in a wrecked condition.

The driver of the vehicle, Parag Maini, was also found present at the scene.

“During the investigation, additional information about the same accident emerged from a hospital, reporting the admission of an injured person. Subsequently, further information was received from another hospital, Tirath Ram Hospital, Civil Lines, indicating that five more persons were injured in the accident and were undergoing treatment there,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M.K. Meena.

The DCP further said that the offending vehicle has been seized, and the driver was arrested.

“Preliminary medical examination indicates that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol; however, a blood sample has been preserved for further analysis,” the DCP added.