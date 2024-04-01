Pakistan Bans Use Of Red Carpets At Official Events

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has imposed a ban on theuse of red carpets at official events, Azernews reports, citing Pakistani media outlets.

This decision was made against the background of seriouseconomic problems faced by Pakistan.

The Government has issued a notice clarifying that the use ofthe red carpet at diplomatic events will be limited exclusively toprotocol purposes.

Earlier, Sharif and his cabinet of ministers voluntarily decidedto give up their salaries and benefits. President Asif Ali Zardarialso decided not to receive a salary.

A few weeks after taking office, Sharif announced austeritymeasures aimed at reducing government spending.

These measures include a ban on the purchase of luxury cars, arequirement for ministers to travel in economy class and pay theirown utility bills, as well as a requirement for them not to stay infive-star hotels.