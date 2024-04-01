King, Queen, Crown Prince Receive Egypt President, Spouse In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra) Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Monday received Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his spouse, Intissar El Sisi, at Marka Airport in Amman.An official welcoming ceremony was held for the Egyptian president.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh, and a number of officials were present to welcome President El Sisi.On the Egyptian side, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, General Intelligence Service Director Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamel, Chief of the Presidential Cabinet Maj. Gen. Ahmad Mohammad Ali, and Egypt Ambassador to Jordan Mohammed Marzouk are accompanying the president.