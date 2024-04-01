Spring Into Giving: Powered By The Aflac Nation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Aflac's Do Good Newsletter. Click here to subscribe .

Learning to Fly

Kordell was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at birth and, following his diagnosis, his family began coming to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for his treatment, care plan and for support during multiple pain crises. Throughout the years, he and his care team have worked to help him manage his condition well enough that he is back to chasing his passions, including aviation. Thanks to his care team, Kordell is now working toward his junior pilot license.

$770,000 raised for Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

Aflac's sales agents and brokers raised $770,000 during a charitable auction held in January at FOCUS, the company's annual meeting of leading sales agents and brokers. The tally shattered the pre-auction expectations of $220,000 by more than 350%, with all proceeds going to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where it will be used to support treatments and research for kids with pediatric cancer and blood disorders. Learn more about volunteer and giving opportunities by clicking the button below.

Another year, another $1.5 million for cancer and blood disorders research

Crucial for the development of new treatments and promising therapies for children with cancer and blood disorders such as sickle cell, pediatric oncology and hematology research has been a focus of support for Aflac for nearly 30 years. In keeping with that commitment, The Aflac Foundation, Inc. recently made a $1.5 million donation to The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta , $1 million of which is earmarked for the hospital's clinical research office. The remaining $500,000 will help fill critical needs at Children's Hughes Spalding Sickle Cell Clinic, where more than 85% of patients rely on Medicaid or are uninsured.

The latest donation by the foundation brings Aflac's support of pediatric cancer and blood disorders to over $176 million since 1995. Additionally, the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation, Inc. has provided, free of charge, more than 28,000 My Special Aflac Ducks® to children across the United States, Japan and Northern Ireland ages 3 and up diagnosed with cancer or a blood disorder such as sickle cell since 2018.

Little boy's cancer diagnosis launches dad's new career

Last August, Aflac helped 6-year-old Daniel Teague's Make-A-Wish® come true by funding a visit to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida, and a pre-trip celebration with a special video message from Gen. Charles“Charlie” Duke - retired astronaut who walked the surface of the moon during the Apollo 16 mission in 1972 - to get Daniel ready for takeoff. As a result of the experience, Daniel's parents, Brian and Brannon, researched Aflac and its commitment to children with cancer and blood disorders, which led Brian to look into full-time employment opportunities. Today, he is a member of the Aflac flock.

