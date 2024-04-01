Hezbollah member die in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) A member of Hezbollah was reportedly killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting his vehicle in the center of Kunin, a municipality situated in southern Lebanon, as stated by Lebanese military sources speaking to a Chinese news agency on the condition of anonymity.



According to these sources, a drone launched two air-to-surface missiles at the car, resulting in its combustion and the death of its driver identified as Ismail Ali Al-Zein. As of now, Hezbollah has not issued any statements regarding the incident.



The military sources further revealed that Israel conducted 15 airstrikes across eight towns and villages in the border area of southern Lebanon. These strikes reportedly destroyed 12 residences and caused damage to around 45 others. Additionally, Israel fired artillery towards nine towns and villages in the same region.



Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border have been escalating since October 8, 2023, following Hezbollah's firing of numerous rockets towards Israel in solidarity with an attack by the Palestinian resistance group on Israel the day before. In response, Israel retaliated by launching heavy artillery towards southeastern Lebanon.



According to Lebanese security sources, the confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have resulted in the deaths of 396 individuals on the Lebanese side, including 255 Hezbollah members and 73 civilians.

