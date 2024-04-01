Search Operation Completed At Site Of Russian Missile Strike In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The search operation at the critical infrastructure facility hit by Russian missiles on March 31 has been completed in the Lviv region. No new victims were found.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Rescuers have stopped searching the site of a cruise missile strike on a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. No one else was found under the rubble," the statement said.

Enemy attack onregion: One more body found under rubble

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region on the morning of March 31. One person was reported dead. Later, another was found under the rubble of the administrative building.

Photo: SES, illustrative