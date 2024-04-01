21 patients pass away in Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza after 2nd raid by Israeli forces

(MENAFN) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Sunday that twenty-one patients have tragically lost their lives following a second raid by the Israeli Defense Forces on Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, which occurred on March 18.



"Hostilities continue around the hospital," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, quoting a health worker inside Al-Shifa hospital.



More than 100 patients, including four children and 28 critically ill individuals, found themselves stranded inside Al-Shifa hospital without the necessary means of care. Tedros, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), expressed deep concern over the dire situation, noting that many patients had infected wounds and were suffering from dehydration.



The raid on Al-Shifa hospital, which took place in mid-March and was carried out by Israeli troops, has exacerbated the already precarious conditions within the facility. The Israeli military stated that their operations in the hospital were aimed at targeting terrorism with precision.



Despite the military's assertions, Tedros emphasized the urgent need for improved conditions within the hospital. He highlighted the alarming spread of contagious diseases due to extremely poor sanitation and a severe shortage of water, further complicating the already critical situation.



"Food is extremely limited -- this is potentially life-threatening for diabetic patients whose condition is worsening," he cautioned.



The United Nations health agency issued a plea to Israel, urging authorities to facilitate access and establish a humanitarian corridor.

