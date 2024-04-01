China firmly opposes updated US restrictions on semiconductor exports

(MENAFN) China has vehemently opposed the latest revisions to semiconductor export rules by the United States, asserting that the move will disrupt the global semiconductor market and hinder cooperation between enterprises. The Ministry of Commerce in China expressed its discontent with the recent adjustments to the export controls, emphasizing that these revisions were introduced in a relatively short timeframe of less than six months since the initial rules were implemented on October 17, 2023.



According to China's Ministry of Commerce, global companies, including those based in the United States, require a stable and predictable business environment. However, the abrupt revision of semiconductor export rules by the U.S. under the pretext of national security has created additional hurdles for normal trade cooperation between Chinese and American enterprises. This unilateral action by the U.S. imposes a heavier compliance burden and introduces significant uncertainties into the global semiconductor sector.



The Ministry emphasized that the semiconductor industry has evolved into a highly globalized sector over several decades, driven by market forces and the decisions of enterprises. As such, any disruptions to this globalized nature of the semiconductor market could have far-reaching consequences for the industry as a whole.



As the world's largest semiconductor market, China expressed its willingness to collaborate with all stakeholders to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and safeguard the security and stability of the global semiconductor industrial chain and supply chain. This statement reflects China's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to continued cooperation and innovation within the semiconductor sector, despite the challenges posed by the recent revisions to export rules by the United States.

