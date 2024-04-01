Israeli Airstrike Kills One Person In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) One person was killed in an airstrike carried out by the Israeli entity on Sunday in southern Lebanon.

Local sources explained that a drone belonging to the Israeli entity targeted a car in the town of Kounine in southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of a person inside.

Israeli warplanes also launched rocket strikes targeting the towns of Blida and Meiss El Jabal, while artillery belonging to the Israeli army targeted the outskirts of the town of Wazzani.

The Israeli entity continues to escalate its aggression on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, coinciding with its relentless and brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7th last year, resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians and forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes.

MENAFN01042024000067011011ID1108042769