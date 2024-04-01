TWA-Q, CIC Complete Mega Iftar Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Telangana Welfare Association – Qatar (TWA-Q) in association with Center for Indian Community (CIC) Qatar - Rayan Zone completed the Mega Iftar campaign by offering Iftar Meals to 800 deserving blue collar workers at camp in Abu Nakhla on March 29.

TWA-Q President, Mohammed Abdul Rauf informed that with tremendous response received from the Telugu community in Qatar which came forward with contribution for this noble cause, a Mega Iftar Camp catering to about 800 deserving blue collar workers. In addition to this, TWA-Q has taken-up the task of distributing 100 nos. (odd) Iftar meals daily throughout the month of Ramadan catering to target about a total of 3,000 to 3,500 meals.

TWA-Q President thanked the full team of Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) who are always supportive and encouraging. ICBF Managing Committee Member and Head of Labour Welfare, Kulwinder Singh Honey was present during the event.

TWA-Q Chairman, Khaja Nizamuddin pledged TWA-Q will continue to take up any noble causes events in the coming years and seek the same continuous support from the Community leaders, TWA Members & Telugu community in Qatar.

The team behind the success of this event include: TWA-Q's Management Committee, Sub Committee and Advisory Board Members actively participated and made it a Grand success, Naveed Dastagir, Mohammed Shoieb, Mohammed Taha, Syed Bakhar, Mohammed Salahuddin, Gulam Rasool, Ramesh Pitla, Krishna, Nagaraju, Nadeem, Feroz Mohammed, Gulam Ghouse, Talha Shabath, along with event volunteers from the group.