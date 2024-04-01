Vision International School Celebrates 10Th Anniversary: A Decade Of Excellent Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vision International School (VIS) marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 10th anniversary, commemorating ten years of providing excellent education to its students. The anniversary carnival, on March 1, was a vibrant affair filled with games and activities for students, faculty, and families.

The event's highlight was the transformation of the school walls, adorned with hundreds of photos capturing VIS's journey over the past decade. From memorable moments with management to cherished times shared by students and staff, the walls showcased the rich history and growth of VIS.

The Anniversary Carnival was a resounding success and attendees expressed joy and nostalgia as they revisited memories and created new ones at VIS on this special day. The event served as a testament to VIS's commitment to fostering a nurturing learning environment and building a strong community among all stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone in our school's journey,” said Shan Green, the School Director.“The past ten years have been filled with growth, achievements, and unforgettable memories. We are grateful to our dedicated staff, supportive families, and enthusiastic students who have made VIS the outstanding institution it is today.”

As VIS looks forward to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to providing quality education and creating enriching student experiences.