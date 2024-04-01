Afghan Refugees Found Dead In Fuel Tanker Inturkey

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Turkish police announced that two Afghan refugees died inside a truck's fuel tank due to lack of air, while 52 others were detained.

According to reports on Sunday, March 31st, two refugees lost their lives due to lack of air during transportation, and the condition of seven others is said to be critical.

The Turkish police stated that these refugees were arrested in the city of Gaziantep while hiding inside the fuel tank of a truck.

Furthermore, the Turkish police added that three, including the truck driver, have been detained, and 43 other refugees have been transferred to the centre for the expulsion of foreigners.

This comes as the process of detaining and expelling Afghan refugees from Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan has increased in recent months.

Yesterday, the Turkish police also reported the detention of 40 Afghan refugees during the inspection of freight vehicles in the city of Amasya.

Previously, Turkish media had reported the detention of hundreds of Afghan refugees for“lack of residence permits in Turkey.”

According to the Ministry of Interior of Turkey, nearly 50 individuals have been detained in various cities of the country in the past three months on charges of“human trafficking.”

The Turkish Ministry of Interior emphasizes that in the year 2023, 68,687 Afghan migrants were detained in this country, and some of them were expelled.

This is while Turkish authorities have announced that operations to combat the entry and detention of illegal immigrants throughout Turkey will continue.

It is worth mentioning that according to official statistics, more than 300,000 Afghan migrants live in Turkey.

