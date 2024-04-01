US Lawmaker Says Gaza Should Be Approached 'Like Nagasaki, Hiroshima'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Washington: A Republican member of Congress appeared to suggest that nuclear weapons should be dropped on Gaza, according to a video from a town hall circulating on social media, but his office maintains that he was speaking metaphorically“to show urgency to defeat these enemies swiftly.”

Representative Tim Walberg was answering a question from a constituent during a town hall in Dundee, Michigan, on Monday, about the United States' plan to build a floating pier off the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

“Why are we spending our money to build a port for them?” someone asks in the video. Walberg, who is not seen in the video, responds by saying that the United States“shouldn't be spending a dime on humanitarian aid” and then references the two Japanese cities where the United States dropped atomic bombs during World War II.“It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick,” Walberg said.

Michigan has one of the nation's largest Arab American and Muslim populations, with about 300,000 people.