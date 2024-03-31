Pope At Easter Calls For Exchange Of All Prisoners Between Russia And Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, March 31, in his traditional Easter message Urbi et Orbi, Pope Francis mentioned the Russian-Ukrainian war and expressed his wish for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Vatican News .

The Pope began by saying his thoughts go especially to the victims of the many conflicts worldwide, beginning with those in Israel and Palestine, and in Ukraine.

"May the risen Christ open a path of peace for the war-torn peoples of those regions," he said.

"In calling for respect for the principles of international law," he continued, "I express my hope for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine: all for the sake of all!"

Zelensky on Catholic: May all prayers for protection from evil be heard today

According to him, war is always absurd and defeat.

He also stressed that peace is never built with weapons, but by“reaching out to each other and opening our hearts”.

In his speech, the pontiff also mentioned the war in Syria and armed conflicts on the African continent.

As reported by Ukrinform, Christians of the Western rite on Sunday, March 31, celebrate one of the most significant holidays of the year - Easter or the Resurrection of Christ.

Photo: