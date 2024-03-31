Inflation trends in France, Italy point to possible interest rate adjustments

(MENAFN) Recent data releases offer insight into contrasting inflationary dynamics within the Eurozone, particularly in France and Italy. In France, the latest figures from the Institute of Statistics reveal a notable decline in inflation during March, sparking optimism for potential interest rate adjustments in the near future. The inflation rate in France receded to 2.3 percent following a peak of 3 percent in February. Key contributing factors to this downturn include a significant slowdown in food inflation, which plummeted from 3.6 percent to 1.7 percent within a month. Additionally, tobacco prices rose at a moderated pace of 10.7 percent compared to the previous month's surge of 18.7 percent. On a monthly basis, consumer price growth decelerated to 0.2 percent in March, a marked slowdown from the previous month's 0.9 percent uptick. The Institute attributed this moderation primarily to a slight retreat in energy prices, particularly in gas and petroleum products.



Meanwhile, in Italy, the third-largest economy in the Eurozone, inflation exhibited a contrasting trend. The latest data from the national statistics agency revealed an acceleration in inflation, albeit remaining at relatively low levels. In March, Italy recorded an inflation rate of 1.3 percent, compared to 0.8 percent in February. Despite this uptick, the figure fell short of expectations, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg anticipating a higher rate of 1.5 percent. Moreover, Italy's inflation rate continues to undershoot the European Central Bank's target of 2 percent for the Eurozone. This discrepancy underscores persistent economic challenges within the region.



Overall, the divergent inflationary trajectories in France and Italy suggest varying economic landscapes within the Eurozone. While France experiences a notable moderation in inflation, potentially paving the way for future interest rate adjustments, Italy grapples with subdued yet accelerating inflationary pressures, highlighting ongoing economic disparities within the currency bloc.

