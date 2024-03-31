UN envoy claims Israel committed ‘genocide’ in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Israeli conducts in Gaza can be called as genocide on the recent three grounds, based on a statement by Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Human Rights Council distinct rapporteur, that was leaked openly on Monday.



Albanese was intending to deliver her statement to the council on Tuesday. The pro-Israeli party United Nations Watch gained a replica of the document also uploaded it on the web, claiming she is an anti-Semitism.



“The overwhelming nature and scale of Israel’s assault on Gaza and the destructive conditions of life it has inflicted reveal an intent to physically destroy Palestinians as a group,” Albanese stated in the declaration, titled ‘Anatomy of a Genocide’.



She debated that Israel has “destroyed Gaza” during the recent five months, murdering more than 30,000 Palestinians, demolishing 70 percent of inhabitant regions also displacing 80 percent of the territory’s citizens.



There are “reasonable grounds to believe that the threshold indicating Israel’s commission of genocide is met,” declared the statement. It blamed Israel of breeching three categories of the Genocide Convention: Murdering associates of a community, causing “serious mental or bodily harm” to the team, also “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”



As evidence of Israeli objective, Albanese cited “vitriolic genocidal rhetoric” coming from Israeli Leader Isaac Herzog, Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Representative Daniel Hagari, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu, as well as Likud MK Revital Gottlieb, and many others.

