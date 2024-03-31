France To Supply Ukraine With Missiles, Armored Vehicles, Remotely Operated Munitions - Lecornu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France will supply Ukraine with hundreds of armored vehicles, Aster missiles and remotely operated munitions as part of a new military aid package.

French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said this in an interview with La Tribune , Ukrinform reports.

"To hold such an extensive front line, the Ukrainian army needs our VAB vehicles: they are absolutely essential for troop mobility. [...] We're talking about hundreds of them for 2024 and early 2025," the minister said.

Ukraine ready to co-invest in French defense technology, buy directly – Minister Umerov

According to the report, some of the VAB armored fighting vehicles are more than 40 years old, but they are still operational. The French army is replacing them with new Griffon armored vehicles.

Lecornu noted that the aid package would also include more Aster 30 anti-aircraft missiles for SAMP/T launchers, similar to the U.S.-supplied Patriot air defense systems.

"We are also developing remotely operated munitions in a very short timeframe, to deliver them to Ukraine starting this summer," the minister added.

Photo: armradio