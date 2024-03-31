(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, Piotr Mitkiewicz, a member of Ukraine’s 'International Territorial Defense Legion' and a Polish national, disclosed to Polish radio the grim toll the conflict has taken on foreign fighters. Mitkiewicz, who joined the legion in May 2022, shared that at least 20 Polish nationals have lost their lives in battle, providing a firsthand account of the challenges faced by mercenaries on the front lines.



Mitkiewicz's testimony stands in stark contrast to official Russian accounts, which claim a much higher death toll among Polish mercenaries. The Russian Defense Ministry asserted that 1,497 Polish fighters have been killed since the conflict began, comprising over half of the 2,960 who enlisted to support Ukraine's cause. Mitkiewicz's estimate underscores the discrepancies in casualty figures reported by different parties involved in the conflict.



Describing the perilous conditions of the battlefield, Mitkiewicz painted a chilling picture of constant danger. He recounted the pervasive threat of mines lurking beneath soldiers' feet, the ever-present risk of grenades being lobbed from close range, and the looming presence of adversaries armed with Kalashnikovs, heavy machine guns, and sniper rifles at varying distances. His vivid description highlights the multifaceted nature of the threats faced by fighters on the front lines, ranging from infantry assaults to artillery bombardments.



Mitkiewicz's account sheds light on the experiences of foreign mercenaries who have volunteered to fight alongside Ukrainian forces. Despite the inherent risks and challenges, individuals like Mitkiewicz continue to dedicate themselves to the cause of defending Ukraine against Russian aggression. His testimony serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of armed conflict and the sacrifices made by individuals who choose to take up arms in defense of their beliefs.



As the conflict in Ukraine persists, Mitkiewicz's insights provide valuable perspective on the realities faced by those directly involved in the fighting. His account underscores the importance of international attention and support for efforts to de-escalate tensions and pursue peaceful resolutions to the ongoing crisis.

