Armenian PM: We Do Not Claim Territories Outside Of Our Internationally Recognized Borders

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that he does notclaim enclaves and exclaves belonging to Azerbaijan located in theterritory of his country.

According to Azernews, the Armenian PM spoke about this in ameeting with his party members in the city of Artashat.

"We have never claimed these villages... Our political positionis as follows: we do not claim territories outside theinternationally recognized borders of our country, including thesevillages mentioned by Azerbaijan," the head of Armenian governmentstressed.