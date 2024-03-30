The Nimo Global Gala Set to Take Place in Thailand, Honoring Outstanding Streamers and Collaborating Organizations

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Bangkok, Thailand (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Nimo, a globally leading pan-entertainment and gaming live streaming platform, today announced that the 2024 Nimo Global Gala will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on April 6th. The event is dedicated to celebrate and honor outstanding streamers and guilds from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey, the Middle East, and other regions. Simultaneously, Nimo will invite globally renowned game Tarisland, top Thai celebrities, and the Bangkok Siam Philharmonic Orchestra to present breathtaking performances, delivering an unparalleled visual feast to fans worldwide.



According to reliable sources, this year's Gala boasts an impressive line-up of guests, featuring a star-studded array of Nimo's global celebrity streamers, which includes renowned Thai streamers Alice and Fongdo, the highly popular Vietnamese streamers Do Mixi, Thay Giao Ba, and Misthy, Indonesia's Depinaa, and Turkey's Ersin Yekin, to name a few. Nimo will present more than 50 prestigious awards, acknowledging the exceptional achievements of streamers and partners over the past year. These include categories such as the Most Popular Streamer of the Year and the Best Partner of the Year, among others.





Nimo's partnership with MMORPG Tarisland brings collaborative experiences to the Gala. This globally influential game attracted top KOLs and gaming teams for its trial. Tarisland's worldbuilding, graphics, music, and gameplay have captivated millions. The Nimo Gala offers game trials and photo ops with favorite Cosers. Additionally, "Superstar," chosen by fan vote, will interact with attendees.





According to the introduction, Thai celebrities and star groups like Aom (Sushar Manaying), PEARJA, PRIME TIME, and BNK48 will perform lively songs and dances, igniting fans' passion on the scene. Nimo streamers will showcase performances rich in local flavor, including Vietnamese RAP, Thai boxing, and other local acts, celebrating this unforgettable moment together.



Beyond the event's dazzling spectacle, Nimo's fan activities are equally exciting. The Gala, broadcast live worldwide, allows streamers from various regions to engage with fans online, inviting global participation in the celebration. Fans can win prizes by sharing the event page or commenting live. These activities provide opportunities to win generous prizes.



A relevant person in charge from Nimo stated that in the past year, Nimo's global streamers and partners have achieved remarkable results. The company aims to express its gratitude to all partners through this Gala. Furthermore, Nimo plans to continue attracting more high-quality streamers and core users through more appealing support policies and interactive activities. The goal is to build a more sustainable local community ecosystem and provide global users with more diverse and localized live entertainment content.



According to information obtained, the global gala has also received significant support from the cloud service platform "Volcano Engine".



