Indian Navy To Transfer 9 Somali Pirates After Intercepting Hijacked Iranian Vessel

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Navy is all set to bring as many as 9 Somali Pirates involved in the hijacking of an Iranian fishing vessel with 23 Pakistani crew to India. The Indian Navy recently intercepted and rescued an Iranian fishing vessel, Al-Kambar 786, along with its 23-member Pakistani crew in the Arabian Sea.

According to reports, the operation took place on Friday, prompted by intelligence regarding the hijacking. The Navy deployed patrol vessel INS Sumedha to intercept Al-Kambar in the early hours of Friday.

According to the Indian Navy, the vessel was approximately 90 nautical miles South West of Socotra, at the time of incident. A total of nine armed pirates reported to have boarded the vessel.



"The operation is currently underway by the Indian Navy towards rescue of hijacked FV and its crew," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

"Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, irrespective of the nationalities," he said.

Prior to ongoing Israel-Hamas attacks in the region, the Somalia pirates were in dormant stage.

At least 20 incidents of hijacking, attempted hijacking and suspicious approaches have been recorded by the Indian navy since December 1. In any point of time, the Navy has deployed 10 warships in the region.