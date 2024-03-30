Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3143588 WASHINGTON -- The United States of America (US) welcomes the formation of the new Palestinian government to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

3143596 BEIRUT -- Drone of the occupation Israeli entity hits a military vehicle of the international peacekeepers near the southern town of RmaIsh on Saturday wounding several peacekeepers and a Lebanese civilian, the official National News Agency says.

3143583 WASHINGTON -- Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completes the first and second reviews of Egypt's Extended Fund Facility arrangement with Egypt and approves an augmentation of the original program by about USD five billion (SDR 3.76 billion). (end)

mt







MENAFN30032024000071011013ID1108039014